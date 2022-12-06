Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $43.69 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $43,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $381.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.68 and its 200-day moving average is $368.30.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.23.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

