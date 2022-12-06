Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $44.28 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,852,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,162,000 after purchasing an additional 274,905 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 274,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 60,540 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

