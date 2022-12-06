Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 54,996 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of SS&C Technologies worth $40,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

