Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,026,954 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026,954 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $42,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $43.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About The Hain Celestial Group

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading

