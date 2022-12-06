Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,322 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $41,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $88.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

