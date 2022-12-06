Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,701 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $38,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $881.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $895.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $842.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,365.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

