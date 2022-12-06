Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 31,963 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,963 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.71% of Albany International worth $41,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Albany International by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Albany International by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Several analysts recently commented on AIN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

