Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 55,952 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $38,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,730 shares of company stock worth $10,930,278 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $422.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.99. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

