Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 60,874 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Quest Diagnostics worth $41,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 144,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

