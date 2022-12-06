Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 77,258 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $42,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 409.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

NYSE EXR opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average of $176.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.78 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

