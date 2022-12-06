Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Raymond James worth $39,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 334.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 434.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RJF opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.