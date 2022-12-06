William Blair Comments on Catalent, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Catalent in a research note issued on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Smock forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $50.77 on Monday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Catalent by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

