William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Intuit in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Intuit’s current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INTU. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Trading Down 3.1 %

Intuit Announces Dividend

INTU stock opened at $395.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $684.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,284 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

