William Blair Weighs in on Moody’s Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.00. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.20.

NYSE MCO opened at $291.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.94 and its 200-day moving average is $281.19. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

