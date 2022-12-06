Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WWD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

Woodward stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.95. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 73.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

