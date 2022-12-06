Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,771 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,939 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 293.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

