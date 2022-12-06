Zumiez Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Zumiez Trading Down 3.3 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Zumiez stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $436.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 794.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Zumiez by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

