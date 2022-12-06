Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,636 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.91 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

