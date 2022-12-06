Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 17,862 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 146.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 173,857 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 361.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,723 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Sonos by 1,069.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 44,627 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $32.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonos Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

