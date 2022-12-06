Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

