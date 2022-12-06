Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUTU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Futu by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Futu by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

FUTU stock opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

