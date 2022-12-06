Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DEA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

DEA stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 424.02%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.