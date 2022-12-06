Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 805,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 60.30%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

