Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.28 Million Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,390 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Natixis bought a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,432,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Novavax by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Novavax by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Novavax by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 186,228 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $236.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.31) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

