Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.35 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $14,998,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,930 shares of company stock worth $26,864,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $273.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $282.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

