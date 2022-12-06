Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.63 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,177.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.30%.
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
