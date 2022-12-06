Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,021,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 835,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,496,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,990,000 after purchasing an additional 245,305 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

