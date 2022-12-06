Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after buying an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

