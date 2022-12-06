Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 138.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.