Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after acquiring an additional 807,821 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lucid Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.90. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 9.40 and a 52-week high of 47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.39.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
