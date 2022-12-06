Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after acquiring an additional 807,821 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.90. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 9.40 and a 52-week high of 47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 24.71.

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Articles

