Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 114,522 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114,522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after acquiring an additional 559,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 211.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after acquiring an additional 867,999 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,161,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Baidu Trading Up 2.7 %

Baidu Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.