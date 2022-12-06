Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,657 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 699.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

