Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 170 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,646.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $377.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $410.90. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.92.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

