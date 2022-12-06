Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,778 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 589.6% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 142,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 122,050 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $16,566,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Materials Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.