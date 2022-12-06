Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,611 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $150.97 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,482 shares of company stock worth $7,500,959 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

