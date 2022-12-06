Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,022 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 227.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $73,519,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Horizon by 2,866.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.