Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 59,405 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,405 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 831,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $3,027,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $2,038,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

