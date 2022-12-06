Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 22.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in BCE by 10.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

BCE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.81%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

