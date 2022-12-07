115,994 Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.25% of CleanSpark as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 48.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 105,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLSK. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CleanSpark from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CleanSpark Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

