188,182 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 188,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Lufax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lufax by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lufax by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, CLSA raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Lufax Trading Up 10.1 %

Lufax Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

