23,678 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 228,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Cameco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,934,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,765,000 after purchasing an additional 221,318 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE CCJ opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

