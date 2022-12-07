360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

QFIN opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.15 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 360 DigiTech

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 310,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 840,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.