360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
360 DigiTech Price Performance
QFIN opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.
360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.15 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
360 DigiTech Company Profile
360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
