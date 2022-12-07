82,723 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDRX opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDRX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on GoodRx to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

