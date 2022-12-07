ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Stock Price Down 3%

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.85. 4,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 6,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of ABC Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ABC Technologies to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.57.

ABC Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.61. The company has a market cap of C$560.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ABC Technologies Announces Dividend

About ABC Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ABC Technologies’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

(Get Rating)

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

See Also

