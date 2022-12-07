Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.55. Approximately 17,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.