Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.57. 250,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,622,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Addentax Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Addentax Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp. engages in international supply chain management consulting service, which focuses on the textile and garments industry. It operates through the following segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Epidemic Prevention Supplies, and Property Management and Subleasing. The Garment Manufacturing segment is composed of sales made principally to wholesaler located in the People’s Republic of China.

