Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €130.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €130.00 ($136.84) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($210.53) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($157.89) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €110.84 ($116.67) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €102.24. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($105.23).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

