Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Trading Down 9.5%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) dropped 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 247,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,014,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Akanda Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akanda

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

