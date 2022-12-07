Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.21 on January 13th

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 160.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $8.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

