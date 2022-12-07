Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.13

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and traded as high as $44.50. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 7,979 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANCTF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

